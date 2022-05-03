Minor injury after driver crashes through front window of Orleans restaurant

One person was treated for a minor injury after a driver crashed into an Orléans restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa the crash happened just after 1:20 p.m. on St. Joseph between St. Jean Street and Belcourt Boulevard.

The driver was not trapped but fire crews were called to assess the integrity of the building, which houses the Garlic King restaurant.

Ottawa paramedic spokespersom Marc-Antoine Deschamps said two people were assessed at the scene and released and one had a minor injury. No one required a trip to the hospital.

The building did not need any additional structural support and police were able to safely remove the vehicle from the front of the restaurant, Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio said.

It's unclear why the driver crashed through the window. Police say there is an active investigation.

The restaurant remained closed for the day Tuesday, but plans to reopen Wednesday.

@OttFire Technical Rescue Team is on route to a business on St Joseph Blvd b/w St Jean Rd & Belcourt Blvd after a vehicle drove through the front of the business. The driver was not trapped & our Technical Rescue Team was requested to check the integrity of the building. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/hGt6EmabN0