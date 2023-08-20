Minor league football players raise money for pediatric support

Calgary football players came together Saturday for a good cause.

It was the annual Calgary Minor Football Charity Jamboree, which is a tournament to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Foundation.

More than 20 teams took to the gridiron at Shouldice Park. About 3,000 people take part every year. It first started in 2010.

The Jamboree has raise around $420,000, with that money going towards pediatric support.