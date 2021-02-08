A taste of winter reality plunged London and surrounding regions into a deep freeze over the weekend.

Temperatures were well below zero for most of the weekend with wind chills at times below -20.

Middlesex-London Health Unit issued a cold weather alert ahead of the weekend, and while temperatures Monday morning remain frigid, there is a reprieve coming in the forecast.

The region won’t quite return to the milder winter experienced before the snap, but compared to this past weekend it may seem like it.

Monday’s high will be -9 with a mix of sun and cloud and a morning wind chill of -22 climbing to -12.

Snow is expected overnight with about 2cm expected.

Tuesday temperatures improve slightly with a high of -6 and a wind chill of -10 with cloudy conditions.

Wednesday will see a high of -5 with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Thursday for now promised to be the nicest day of week with a sunny forecast and a high of -2.

Friday temperatures dip back to -7 with periods of snow expected into Saturday when the high will once again be below -10.

Sunday’s high will be -8 with a chance of flurries.