'Minor rock slide' reported at Horseshoe Bay terminal, BC Ferries says

An incident described as a "minor rock slide" is impacting access at a BC Ferries terminal, the company says.

According to a travel advisory, the slide spilled into the parkade at Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver Sunday afternoon. As a result, and due to related safety concerns, the parkade is not accessible to customers of the service.

"Safety is our highest priority and the parkade has been closed until further notice," BC Ferries said.

No injuries were reported following the incident. The company did not say whether any vehicles were damaged.

The terminal is still open, and customers who need to park on site can use the lot adjacent to the ticketing and administration building, BC Ferries said.

Anyone who has a vehicle in the parkade is told to check in with an on-site BC Ferries representative to get access.

Apologizing for the inconvenience, BC Ferries said further updates will be provided as they become available.

It wasn't the only inconvenience passengers faced over the weekend, as four sailings into and out of Horseshoe Bay were cancelled due to weather.

Dozens more were cancelled on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point, Tsawwassen-Gulf Islands and Comox-Powell River routes.