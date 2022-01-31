Minor sports leagues happy to get back in the game as Ontario loosens restrictions

The wait is over for athletes looking to get back into the game. On Monday Ontario began easing COVID-19 restrictions, which means sports and recreational facilities are allowed to reopen.

“We’re starting as early as tonight,” said David DeBenedictis, the director of soccer for the London TFC Academy.

To keep players safe, sports organizations including TFC will have to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

“Depending on certain facilities, they have different guidelines. For the most part - players will be allowed on the field and there’ll be limitations on spectators,” said DeBenedictis.

The City of London is also gradually resuming in-person programs with COVID-19 restrictions in place, which includes reopening community centres, pools and arenas to the public again.

In an email to CTV News London, a spokesperson for the city wrote, “In any circumstance where a class or program was cancelled, a credit was applied and refunds were made upon request. All memberships were extended based on the number of days that recreation and sports facilities were closed.”

Excitement and relief is being felt amongst many local organizations Monday.

“I think there’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm to get back to our game.”

Tony Martindale, the executive director of Alliance Hockey, said they are working on balancing the schedule for some, while in other cases athletes will have their season extended, thus allowing them to continue to play until the end of March.

As for refunds for cancelled sessions over the last month due to public health measures, Martindale said it’ll be up to individual minor hockey associations to provide that to parents.

“I can’t imagine, as a young hockey player, having to pause your season for a month,” Martindale said. “To be able to come back and participate in the game you love is great.”