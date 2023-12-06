Minors believed to be involved in botched jewelry store robbery in Barrie
Police are looking into a possible link between a Collingwood jewelry store robbery and an attempted robbery in Barrie that both took place on Monday afternoon.
According to Barrie police, three males, believed to be under 18, entered a downtown jewelry store around 4 p.m. armed with several weapons, including a firearm, behind a customer who was granted access through the locked front door.
Police say the suspects took off without any merchandise after encountering the store employees.
They were last seen leaving the area in a white Honda CRV, reported stolen from the Toronto area.
In a release, the service stated it was aware of the Collingwood jewelry store robbery that happened the same afternoon and is "investigating any connections between the two incidents."
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the authorities at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
-
Anti-Semitic posters found on U of M campus, university saysThe University of Manitoba says it has found anti-Semitic posters on its campus and is seeking a police investigation.
-
'Don’t give up': Blind Sask. hockey fan eyes future calling gamesA 10-year old boy from Martensville is a big hockey fan despite a severe congenital vision impairment.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes deliver Teddy Bear Toss donations to Chinook Regional HospitalThe annual Teddy Bear Toss game is a beloved tradition for players of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
-
Streets Alive appealing City of Lethbridge stop orderA stop order issued to Streets Alive Mission over potential contraventions to the City of Lethbridge's land-use bylaw is being appealed.
-
Safety concerns aired in wake of Kingsway Mall shooting, lockdownShoppers outside the latest Edmonton mall to see gun-related violence and a lockdown say they're worried about public safety following recent incidents at local shopping destinations.
-
Political shift underway in B.C., says confident Conservative Leader John RustadPremier David Eby and Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon are looking over their shoulders at the political gains being made by the new kid on the block, says British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad.
-
Sask. mother who lost daughter calls on government to investigate tragic deathA Saskatchewan mother who lost her daughter in 2022 joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday calling for the government to follow through on their promise of an investigation.
-
Victoria woman with broken, cracked teeth pleads for better dental care for seniorsA Vancouver Island woman is speaking out about the state of dental care and coverage for seniors as she struggles with broken, cracked teeth and oral infections.
-
42-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427All lanes of Highway 427 are closed between Highway 407 and Highway 7 due to a single-vehicle collision, police say.