Minto, N.B., RCMP seek public's help to identify suspects in connection to stolen vehicle

RCMP in Minto, N.B., are asking for public’s assistance in identifying two people of interest following the theft of a vehicle from a local business.

On Dec. 1 around 8 a.m., police say they received a report of a vehicle being stolen outside of a Tim Hortons restaurant on Union Street.

According to police, a man and a woman had left the coffee shop, before the woman entered an unattended vehicle that belonged to another customer and fled the scene with the vehicle.

The man also left the scene in a grey Honda Civic.

Police say the stolen vehicle has been recovered since the incident.

According to police, the woman is described to be about five-foot-two inches tall with dark hair, dark-coloured eyes, and a thin build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a red jacket, dark pants, and a black mask.

The man is described as approximately five-foot-six inches tall with dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green t-shirt, dark pants, white shoes, a chain necklace, and a black mask.

Police say the man’s vehicle is described as a grey 2011-2014 Honda Civic.

Police have released surveillance video photos of the suspects and the grey Honda Civic.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Minto RCMP at 506-327-1820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).