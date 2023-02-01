'Miracles do happen': French bulldog returned 3 weeks after being stolen from B.C. property

A French bulldog that was stolen from a rural property near Kamloops, B.C., three weeks ago has been reunited with her family, according to a Facebook post from the pup's owner.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment appealed for information about the missing pooch on Jan. 12 after an apparent overnight theft.

Whisper was described by police at the time as a "rare, chocolate and tan long-haired Frenchie" who recently gave birth to puppies and holds "significant value to her family members." A $5,000 no-questions-asked reward was being offered for the dog's safe return.

On Jan. 31, Whisper's owner posted online to say a Good Samaritan had dropped the dog off at a veterinarian's office.

"I am in utter and total disbelief," she wrote.

"Miracles do happen!!! There are no words for the gratitude we feel for every single person who messaged and shared and payed for Whisper's safe return. We are forever gratefull to have her back in our loving arms."