Miramichi man, 33, killed in ATV crash

A 33-year-old man has died after his all-terrain vehicle left the road in Trout Brook, N.B.

Sunny Corner RCMP, Sunny Corner Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Route 430 around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe the ATV left the road, struck some trees and rolled over.

The driver died at the scene from his injuries. He was from Miramichi.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.