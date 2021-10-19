'Mischief' causes $25K in damage to Crediton Community Centre

Huron County OPP are looking for information after significant damage to equipment on the roof of the community centre in Crediton, Ont.

According to police, over the last two weeks youth have been observed climbing onto the roof of the Crediton Community Centre on Victoria Avenue East.

While on top of the roof, police say numerous vents and the HVAC system were damaged - to the tune of an estimated $25,000.

Police are reminding youth that climbing on a roof that isn't yours is illegal, as is damaging property, and there is serious risk of injury or death in case of a fall.

Investigators are looking for tips from the public in the case and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.