Mischief in Wallaceburg

A Walpole Island man is charged with mischief after an incident in Wallaceburg.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they responded to a home on Blake Street where the homeowner heard a noise and looked outside.

According to police, the homeowner saw a man pick up a rock and throw it at his vehicle, cracking the windshield.

An arrest was made not far away and a 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court in early November.