Mischief rampage results in arrest in Midland

Police arrested a 36-year-old man of no fixed address in connection with a "mischief rampage" in Midland.

Provincial police say officers received calls about someone throwing wooden objects and rocks at homes and vehicles on Sunday morning in the area of Manly Street and Galloway Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect was located and taken to the station where he allegedly assaulted officers.

In all, the accused faces 10 charges, including mischief, assaulting an officer while carrying a weapon, and a court-related offence.

He was held for a bail hearing and will have to answer to the charges in court at a later date.