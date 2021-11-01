Miscommunication leads to poppy campaign mall mixup

Cadets looking to hand out poppies in the lead-up to Remembrance Day were never asked to leave Fairview Mall in Kitchener, despite reports indicating they were told a lack of permit meant they couldn’t setup inside.

On Monday, both management from CF Fairview Park Mall and the Canadian Armed Forces Regional Cadet Support Unit (RCSU) confirmed no staff at the shopping centre told the cadets to leave.

“Based on the recent news story, we connected with our team and with our contact at the local Legion and can confirm that at no point did the centre turn away the group of cadets,” said Lexa Newell, a spokesperson for the mall.

According to Capt. Mark Giles, a spokesperson with RCSU, two cadet leaders and five cadets with the 1596 Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada of the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps attended the mall on Saturday, planning to participate in the poppy campaign. Giles said the cadets had the necessary permission but, it appears staff at the mall didn’t have the documentation on hand. It was at that point Giles says the cadets voluntarily decided to leave to avoid any issues.

“There appears to have been some miscommunication and the cadets involved chose to temporarily refrain while the facility clarified the situation,” said Giles, in a statement to CTV News.

Don Gingrich, the poppy campaign chairman at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50 in Kitchener, said he got word of the situation on Saturday shortly after the cadets left the mall.

“It surprised me,” said Gingrich. “We have malls all over town, Dollarama stores, all kinds of places where kids go out tagging for us except last year because of COVID.”

Gingrich says the poppy campaign is crucial to raising money to support Canadian veterans.

“There’s veterans in seniors’ homes, they’re in hospitals,” said Gingrich. “It pays for anything the veterans need. It’s a Canadian tradition for 100 years.”

Gingrich says the local campaign regularly raises around $100,000.

Giles adds the campaign is part of recognition and respect for veterans who have served and sacrificed for Canada.

“Participation in the campaign allows cadets the opportunity to show respect, while also serving their communities and developing a strong sense of citizenship and service to their fellow Canadians,” said Giles.

The cadets are set to return to the mall on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, as well as other locations in Kitchener, to offer up poppies ahead of Remembrance ceremonies on Nov. 11.