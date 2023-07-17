Man accused of killing Misha Pavelick 'too busy working' to find lawyer

The 34-year-old man accused of killing Misha Pavelick at a Regina high-school grad party in May 2006 told a judge on Monday that he’s been too busy working to find himself a lawyer.

In late June, Saskatchewan RCMP announced that an arrest had been made in the unsolved murder case from 17 years ago.

The 34-year-old accused was charged with second-degree murder, police said he cannot be named because he was 17 at the time of the incident.

Pavelick, who was 19, was fatally stabbed at the party near Last Mountain Lake.

The suspect will make his next court appearance on Aug. 21.

Pavelick’s homicide remained under investigation for 17 years and included a podcast released by RCMP in 2021 titled ‘Who Killed Misha Pavelick?’ in hopes that more leads into the investigation would be generated.

Despite the arrest, RCMP said they hope to uncover more details about what happened the night of May 21, 2006.

Pavelick’s accused killer did not remain in custody following his arrest in June, RCMP said.

With files from Wayne Mantyka and Josh Lynn.