Misidentified water gun triggers OPP lockdown at Midland high school

Provincial police say a lockdown was issued at a Midland high school after a student was spotted on surveillance video walking into the building with a firearm, which police say turned out to be a water gun.

Provincial police placed Georgian Bay District Secondary School in lockdown while officers investigated.

Police say the student was found in a classroom and taken into custody.

They say the pistol-shaped weapon was a water gun resembling a Sig Sauer handgun.

Shortly after the safety measure was put in place, it was lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the youth is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

During a lockdown, students and staff must remain in their classrooms with the doors shut. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building.