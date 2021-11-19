Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook page

Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.

The health unit said monitoring comments has become increasingly difficult as the pandemic has gone on.

"In addition to inaccurate information being posted in our comments as well as mis- and disinformation, negative or inappropriate comments -- some of which are directed are other followers -- have become more commonplace," Public Health said in a post on its Facebook page.

"This dialogue is not healthy or productive for anyone. With this in mind, we have decided to pause comments on our English and French Facebook posts for a trial period. After this trial period, we will reassess this approach."

COVID-19 cases have been spiking in the city in recent weeks, and the health unit has had to re-impose capacity and other restrictions as it tries to reduce case numbers. People opposed to vaccines and lockdown restrictions have been vocal about their feelings on social media, including Facebook.

"We also have mixed feelings about pausing comments, but we believe this action is now unfortunately necessary," the health unit said. "We will continue to post information about timely public health topics. If you have questions or need more information, our call centre is available and our website is routinely updated with credible, reliable information."