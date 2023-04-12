Mismatched license plates leads police to drugs and weapons

Several drugs and weapons charges have been laid after OPP in Lambton County spotted a car on Camalachie Road with mismatched licence plates on Tuesday.

After initial investigation, police figured out the car had been reported stolen from the Sarnia area earlier this month.

According to police, both people in the car were taken into custody without incident and a search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone. Also located were multiple prohibited weapons, ammunition, and other stolen property.

A 51 year old and a 30 year old, both from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation are facing several charges including, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and careless storage of ammunition.

The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.