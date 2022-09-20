Miss Oktoberfest title shifted to Oktoberfest Ambassador, opened to all genders

With Waterloo region’s big Bavarian festival right around the corner, changes are being made to the Miss Oktoberfest competition.

On Tuesday, the festival announced the title will be shifted to ‘Oktoberfest Ambassador’ and will be open to Waterloo region residents of any gender between the ages of 19 to 29.

“We just felt that over the years, our community has really changed, and we want to change with our community and make sure that we’re selecting ambassadors that are representative of the community and that everyone in the community feels like they could be a part of [it],” said Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest president Allan Cayenne. “We still want to have those opportunities available for young women as well, and that’s a huge part of the history of the ambassador program and Miss Oktoberfest.”

“Moving forward, we could even see multiple ambassadors, just to ensure that we’re having a lot of people that represent our festival.”

In another change from past years, the search for the next Oktoberfest Ambassador will take place during the 2022 Festival. The winner will be announced after the festival has ended.

“Having the ambassador be recruited and selected during the festival, it gives us that entire year to work with them on their personal growth and development, moving into when they will be representing the festival during that next year’s festival,” explained Cayenne.

Applications for Oktoberfest Ambassador (or Ambassadors) are being accepted now. Candidates will participate in an interview process, learn about the role and responsibilities and take part in traditions like collecting donations along the parade route.

PAST WINNERS WEIGH IN ON CHANGES

The change is getting mixed reactions from Miss Oktoberfest alumni.

“I think it’s a really great way to refresh things, create something new that’s really reflective of the young adults in today’s community,” said Erin Wetzel, Miss Oktoberfest 2019. “I think it’s super important to stay inclusive, and to be inclusive, and to stay relevant in the community. To really show those people that live in Waterloo Region that we listen to what they’re asking for, and hoping to get people who don’t know about Oktoberfest or haven’t been involved in the past, to get involved.”

Meanwhile, Sandra Dynka, who was crowned in 2018 said the change is a “hard transition.”

“It was a role for women exclusively, and it gave a voice to local women in the community, and it's going to be very different. So it's hard to wrap my mind around that,” she said.

However, Dynka said she supports the ambassador being announced at the end of the festival.

“I think there’s something to be said for going into the festival completely prepared, and it’ll just give that person an even greater experience.”

Meghan Hennessey, Miss Oktoberfest 2010, said she would like to see two separate programs – one for female-identifying contestants, and one for male-identifying contestants.

“I think it’s great that Oktoberfest is responding to market needs and listening to what the community wants,” she said. “That said, I think having a niche area within the program could really benefit them even more.”

In a statement to CTV News, Lindsay Coulter, who was Miss Oktoberfest ten years ago said: “While I’m happy that the festival is evolving and selecting a name that is more representative of what the role is, the program was one of the unique opportunities for young people who identify as women and I am disappointed to see it go.”

She added: “I believe it is important that young women are given opportunities to develop their skills, create roots in their community and be given a platform to use their voice. More women in front of microphones. I will continue to be excited for the growth of the festival and our community, and look forward to seeing the impact the Oktoberfest Ambassador program has on young people in our region.”

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 15.

A full list of Oktoberfest events is available here.