Missanabie Cree First Nation gets into the helicopter business

Missanabie Cree First Nation will soon be the owner of two new helicopters, as the community expands its business ventures.

The First Nation has partnered with Great Lakes Helicopter, a helicopter company based in Kitchener, to create Great Lakes Maskwa Aviation, which will give it a presence in transportation, flight training and utility work throughout the north.

"We were intrigued with the idea, went down to see (general manager Dwayne Henderson) in Kitchener, were really impressed with his operation and decided this is a really good business scenario," said Chief Jason Gauthier.

"We need more pilots, so we're going to be looking at training, we're looking at fire suppression, maybe talking evacuations."

A tourism component will eventually be worked into the company, which is the expertise of Great Lakes Helicopter.

Henderson said he is excited to launch exploration tours of Lake Superior.

"The shores of Lake Superior have so much to offer, from aerial tourism to landing on the rock along the shoreline, to just explore what's in the area," he said.

Missanabie Cree will operate out of a private hanger at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.

Gauthier said it will be ready to launch in the coming weeks.