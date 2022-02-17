Missanabie Cree First Nation gets into the helicopter business
Missanabie Cree First Nation will soon be the owner of two new helicopters, as the community expands its business ventures.
The First Nation has partnered with Great Lakes Helicopter, a helicopter company based in Kitchener, to create Great Lakes Maskwa Aviation, which will give it a presence in transportation, flight training and utility work throughout the north.
"We were intrigued with the idea, went down to see (general manager Dwayne Henderson) in Kitchener, were really impressed with his operation and decided this is a really good business scenario," said Chief Jason Gauthier.
"We need more pilots, so we're going to be looking at training, we're looking at fire suppression, maybe talking evacuations."
A tourism component will eventually be worked into the company, which is the expertise of Great Lakes Helicopter.
Henderson said he is excited to launch exploration tours of Lake Superior.
"The shores of Lake Superior have so much to offer, from aerial tourism to landing on the rock along the shoreline, to just explore what's in the area," he said.
Missanabie Cree will operate out of a private hanger at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Gauthier said it will be ready to launch in the coming weeks.
-
Toronto rapper Top5 wanted for murder returns to the city in police custodyToronto rapper Top5, who declared his innocence and promoted a new album over social media while on the run to Los Angeles, has been released to Canada by American authorities.
-
Six-year-old cancer patient's parents share story of treatment by Toronto doctor, found 'incompetent' by tribunalA Toronto doctor is facing penalties after a discipline tribunal found he was incompetent and failed to maintain standards of practice while treating a dozen patients with cancer, including a six-year-old boy.
-
Barricaded suspect apprehended without incident in KindersleyThe roads in the downtown area of Kindersley, SK have been reopened after Kindersley RCMP successfully apprehended a barricaded suspect.
-
Spain calls on Canada to resume search for 12 fishers from sunken Spanish vesselSpain's foreign minister is calling on Ottawa to resume the search for 12 fishers who were aboard a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.
-
Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter theftsTwo Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closuresApproximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Water was as deep as six feet in some places as Credit River overflowed banks and flooded Brampton neighbourhoodOfficials say that it is still too to say when residents of a Brampton neighbourhood who were displaced by flooding on Thursday will be able to return home.
-
Feds commit $10 million to help 200 Black families in GTA buy their first homeThe Canadian government is committing $10 million in federal funding to help 200 Black families in the Greater Toronto Area purchase their first home.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shootingMounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.