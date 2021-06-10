Missed the solar eclipse across Simcoe Muskoka? Watch it here

Anyone who was up around sunrise Thursday may have spotted a partial eclipse of the sun.

A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon moves in front of the sun, blocking it, but they are not exactly lined up, so the sun appears to have a dark shadow on it.

People living in a corridor extending from northern Ontario and Québec over to Siberia were able to see a 'ring of fire.'

A 'ring of fire' is when the sun's edges are visible behind the moon, creating a halo effect.

The exact time of the eclipse, how long it lasted, the percentage of the sun's surface obscured by the moon depended on where you live

The next total solar eclipse is predicted to be on April 8, 2024.