Missing 10-year-old boy found: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in the city has been found.

The Saint John Police Force said Monday morning that the boy had last been seen in the Culloden Court area around 10:15 p.m., Sunday.

Police confirmed to CTV News Monday afternoon that the boy had returned home that morning.

No other details were released.

