Missing 10-year-old boy from North Preston, N.S. located safe
Staff
The Canadian Press
Police in Nova Scotia have confirmed a 10-year-old boy reported missing from North Preston, N.S. has been located safe.
At 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, Halifax District RCMP issued an emergency alert about the missing boy
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said early Wednesday there was no evidence to suggest that the boy's disappearance was related to criminal activity.
BREAKING RCMP confirm a 10-year-old boy from North Preston who had been missing since last night has been found and he is safe.— Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) October 27, 2021
-
Did you know that London, Ont. has one of the top basketball teams in Canada?In six years, Rob Angione has built a women's basketball program from scratch and turned it into a top-three team in Canada.
-
Ottawa conducting 'Point-in-Time' Count of residents experiencing homelessnessAs part of the 24-hour 'Point-in-Time' Count, city staff, in collaboration with 53 partner agencies, are aiming to speak with residents experiencing homelessness on the streets, in shelters and other areas of the city.
-
From fresh paramedic to vaccinating a city: Anthony Di Monte retiresThe career of one of Ottawa's top public servants is coming to an end on Friday.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 28, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Oct. 28.
-
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccination ratesSeven Ottawa neighbourhoods have surpassed the Ottawa Public Health target of 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Charges stayed against Calgary home renovatorCharges were stayed Wednesday against a home renovator who has been the target of several complaints after a judge ruled it took too long for the case to get to trial.
-
Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 65-year-old with dementiaWinnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who they say lives with a cognitive impairment. (Photo supplied)
-
Comox Valley road rage driver linked to bizarre egging incident at local businessRCMP in the Comox Valley continue to search for a vehicle allegedly involved in an Oct. 26 road rage incident in which a driver has been accused of taking a hatchet to another driver's side view mirror.
-
2 dead after crash in central AlbertaTwo people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Breton, Alta.