Missing 10-year-old boy from North Preston, N.S. located safe

Police in Nova Scotia have confirmed a 10-year-old boy reported missing from North Preston, N.S. has been located safe.

At 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, Halifax District RCMP issued an emergency alert about the missing boy

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said early Wednesday there was no evidence to suggest that the boy's disappearance was related to criminal activity.

BREAKING RCMP confirm a 10-year-old boy from North Preston who had been missing since last night has been found and he is safe.