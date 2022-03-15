Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased

A 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.

On Tuesday, after notifying the family, provincial police announced the body of Taleya Paris of West Perth had been located shortly before 3 p.m. the previous day.

"It is difficult for everyone involved, but we know that we have a job to do," Const. Jillian Johnson, Perth County OPP told CTV News. "It’s our job to help locate the child especially when she’s been missing for as long as she was."

Johnson said the OPP is glad to be able to help the family and community "take the next step forward towards healing."

Members of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, canine unit, underwater search and recovery unit and aviation services, along with the West Perth Fire Department and ten other fire services, have searched for the child since March 6.

"Day in and day out it wasn't an easy task," said Walter McKenzie, the mayor of West Perth Township. "Certainly we appreciate the support, not only from neighbouring municipalities, but from other counties as well. We had a tremendous outpouring of support and without that support this whole episode would not have been possible. The manpower that we had was just unbelievable."

Monday marked the ninth day of the search.

Over the weekend, the effort extended about 25 km down the Thames River to St. Marys.

Police have said the death is not considered suspicious and would not comment further on how the incident took place.

The missing child from @WestPerthON has been located deceased in Whirl Creek. The #PerthOPP would like to thank all community partners who have assisted with the search since March 6. Our entire community has been affected by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. @PEFD_WPFD ^jj pic.twitter.com/VXA1RywTxX