Missing 11-year-old boy last seen walking on side of Highway 407 located

A missing 11-year-old boy whose disapperaance prompted a large-scale search in and around south west Brampton has been found.

The child was last seen on Thursday at about 2:40 p.m. on the north side of westbound Highway 407 near Mississauga Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in the moments before he went missing, the boy was travelling in a vehicle with his care workers who have custody of him. He reportedly exited the vehicle when the driver pulled over to the side of the road and took off.

Described as a white male, four-foot-seven and 130 pounds with short wavy light brown hair, and wearing black sweat pants, a black t-shirt, a red jacket, and black and white running shoes, the missing child was located "safe and sound" around 2:15 p.m. today and is now with his father, Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

"Thanks to everyone who provided assistance. I know we did get many tips that came forward and again, with your support, and everyone involved, this case is complete and good news at the end," he said.

The search for the missing child went through the night, Schmidt said earlier today. Investigators searched by air and on land for the boy, who went missing in an area that is comprosed of mostly industrial and commercial buildings.