Missing 11-year-old girl found safe: London police

London police are thanking the public for their help in locating an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.

According to the London Police Service, an 11-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Kimberley Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

In the early hours of Sunday, police posted to social media asking the public for help in finding her out of concern for her welfare.

In an update to social media Sunday afternoon, London police said the girl was located safe and sound.

"London Police Service would like to thank everyone who shared this information," police shared.