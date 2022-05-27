iHeartRadio

Missing 11-year-old girl found: WRPS

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

A missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Kitchener has been found.

In a tweet posted Friday evening, Waterloo regional police said the female has been located.

