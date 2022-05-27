Missing 11-year-old girl found: WRPS
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Kitchener has been found.
In a tweet posted Friday evening, Waterloo regional police said the female has been located.
The missing female has been located.
Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/2nhhA1u76b
-
