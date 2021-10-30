Missing 11-year-old girl from The Pas found safe: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
RCMP said an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe.
She was originally reported missing on Saturday after she was last seen Friday afternoon.
RCMP are thanking the public for their help.
CTV News has removed the girls age and photo from the story as she is a minor.
-
Barrie city councillor calling on federal support for ongoing drug crisisA Barrie city councillor is calling for increased support from the federal government in tackling the ongoing opioid crisis.
-
Children with special needs enjoy low-key Halloween event at Calgary mallOfficials at a Calgary shopping centre brought back a special Halloween event for children with sensory processing disorders and other special needs.
-
Ottawa Public Health, doctor's offices and pharmacies begin rolling out the flu vaccine this weekStarting Monday, the general public will be able to receive the influenza vaccine at pharmacies and doctor's offices across the city of Ottawa.
-
Final day of horse racing in LeamingtonNothing but blue skies in Leamington for the final day of horse racing this season.
-
Second suspect arrested in fatal double shooting in MaltonPeel police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a double shooting in Malton in September that left a 21-year-old man dead.
-
Residents concerned about suspicious death in northeast CalgaryNortheast Calgary homeowners are concerned about safety after a woman's body was found inside a home on Saturday.
-
A sweet so long for the owners of Dickey Bee HoneyA sweet era in Cookstown has come to an end.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools holding open houses for new central school designsSaskatoon Public Schools (SPS) is asking for the public’s feedback on two preliminary design options for a new city centre school.
-
Local group brings Squid Game-themed event to EdmontonSquid Game fans got a taste of what it’s like to compete in the popular Netflix series this weekend, minus the violence.