Missing 11-year-old girl from The Pas found safe: RCMP

RCMP said an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe.

She was originally reported missing on Saturday after she was last seen Friday afternoon.

RCMP are thanking the public for their help.

CTV News has removed the girls age and photo from the story as she is a minor.

