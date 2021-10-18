iHeartRadio

Missing 11-year-old in Perth County found safe and sound

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

After being missing for nearly three days an 11-year-old in Perth County has been found safe and sound.

Perth County OPP are appealing to the public for information over the weekend after the youth went missing.

Tuesday morning OPP announced the youth had been found.

The OPP say they were assisted by Stratford police and Toronto police.

