Missing 12-year-old found safe: Regina police

Regina police have reported that a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Aug. 6 has been found safe.

The 12-year-old girl was the subject of two requests for public assistance on Aug. 7 and on Aug. 9.

RPS previously cited “increasing concern" for the well-being of the missing girl added urgency to the investigation.

The 12-year-old girl's family has been notified, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).