Missing 12-year-old girl found safe: Manitoba RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Manitoba RCMP.
The child had been missing since January, after she was last seen leaving her home on Little Saskatchewan First Nation on Jan. 23. Police had said she was last active on social media on Jan. 28.
During the investigation, Mounties said she could have been in the Polo Park area of Winnipeg.
On Feb. 1, police announced that she was found, thanking the public and media for their help.
CTV News Winnipeg has removed the child’s name and photo, as she is a minor.
