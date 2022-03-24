iHeartRadio

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police said a 12-year-old girl who had been missing a week has been found safe.

Police previously said the girl had been last seen on Wednesday, Mar. 16, in the Fort Richmond area of the city, but had been found safe as of Thursday evening.

CTV News has removed any identifying details as the girl is a minor.

