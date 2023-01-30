Missing 12-year-old girl possibly in Winnipeg: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than a week.
Zoey Shorting of Little Saskatchewan First Nation was last seen leaving her home in the community at approximately 11 p.m. on January 23.
She was last active on social media on January 28.
According to an RCMP news release sent Monday, investigators believe Shorting could be in the Polo Park area of Winnipeg in the company of an unknown male youth.
Shorting is five-foot-three and weighs 100 lbs. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call RCMP at 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers.
