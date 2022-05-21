Missing 13-year-old boy found, Burnaby RCMP say

Police in Burnaby say a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday night has been found safe.

CTV News has removed the boy's name and image from this story out of respect for his family's privacy.

Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Saturday morning that the boy was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Rumble Street.

He was reported missing at 6:40 p.m., police said, adding that his family was concerned for his well-being.

Later Saturday morning, RCMP announced that the boy had been found.