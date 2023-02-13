iHeartRadio

Missing 13-year-old boy found safe


The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police say a 13-year-old boy who had been reported missing has been found safe.

The boy had last been seen on Sunday leaving his home in Nepean. Police reported him missing on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday morning, police said he has been found safe and sound.

CTV News has removed his name and photo from this story.

