Missing 13-year-old found: Abbotsford police

A missing teenager who was the subject of a public appeal for information has been found, Abbotsford police say.

Notices were issued on social media over the weekend after a 13-year-old went missing. He was last seen on Wednesday, police said in their messages.

"Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and police are concerned about his well-being," the Abbotsford Police Department said.

Early Monday morning, police said in an update the teen had been found. His name and photo were removed from this story for privacy.