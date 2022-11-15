Missing 13-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan was last seen in South Windsor at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Police say Mackenna entered a grey Ford Flex SUV driven by an unknown individual. She has not returned home or been in contact with her parents since that time.
She was last seen wearing a black Metallica t-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.
