Missing 13-year-old last seen at SkyTrain station days ago: Burnaby RCMP
A teenager missing for several days was last seen at a SkyTrain station, police in Burnaby say in an appeal for information on the girl's whereabouts.
The RCMP detachment said Thursday that Ayan Abdishakur, who is 13, has been missing since Monday.
Her last known location was the Production Way-University SkyTrain Station, they said in a news release.
It's possible she was with two other girls at the time, which was around 4 p.m.
Officers did not say when she was reported missing or by whom, nor did they say whether anything else is known about her disappearance.
The girl is described as 5'9" with a heavy build and "medium skin tone." She has dark curly hair that she usually wears in a bun, and had long, fake eyelashes on, the RCMP said.
She was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark blue jeans and black high-top Converse sneakers.
Anyone who knows where she is now is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-646-9999 or to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo RegionPolice have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region.
-
Catalytic converter thefts a growing problem in Winnipeg, councillors sayTwo city councillors say catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem in Winnipeg, and want the city to take some action.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shootingThe radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
'London Ice Cream Company' begins new chapterStarting Friday, the new London Ice Cream Company retail shop will be on White Oak Road just south of Bradley Avenue.
-
Nationwide food delivery company using closed-loop system to aid food shortages‘Ethey’ is a new company that grew from the success of an existing venture called ‘LiveFit Foods.’
-
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attackU.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
-
Chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on FridayThe rainy weather will continue in the capital today and there will be a risk of a thunderstorm later this afternoon.
-
Local lawn bowling athlete and coach heading to Commonwealth GamesTwo men from Kitchener are heading to Birmingham, England to represent Team Canada’s lawn bowling team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to Aug. 8.
-
Showers expected throughout the weekend in London and areaShowers are expected to move through the London area during various times of the weekend.