Missing 13-year-old last seen at SkyTrain station days ago: Burnaby RCMP

A teenager missing for several days was last seen at a SkyTrain station, police in Burnaby say in an appeal for information on the girl's whereabouts.

The RCMP detachment said Thursday that Ayan Abdishakur, who is 13, has been missing since Monday.

Her last known location was the Production Way-University SkyTrain Station, they said in a news release.

It's possible she was with two other girls at the time, which was around 4 p.m.

Officers did not say when she was reported missing or by whom, nor did they say whether anything else is known about her disappearance.

The girl is described as 5'9" with a heavy build and "medium skin tone." She has dark curly hair that she usually wears in a bun, and had long, fake eyelashes on, the RCMP said.

She was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark blue jeans and black high-top Converse sneakers.

Anyone who knows where she is now is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-646-9999 or to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.