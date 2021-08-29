Missing 14-year-old Calgarian located after 2-day disappearance

Calgary police confirm a 14-year-old boy from Woodbine has been located and is safe.

Police had issued a request for help from the public on Sunday after the teen left his home in the southwest neighbourhood Saturday evening and failed to return.

Details regarding the disappearance have not been released. CPS officials released a statement Monday morning thanking the community for assisting in the teen's safe recovery.

We have safely located missing 14-year-old Nickolas JORDAN-DUNFIELD. Thank you to the media and the community who assisted in his safe recovery.



