Missing 14-year-old girl located safe


A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a 14-year-old girl is safe and sound after being reported missing.

She was last seen Oct. 3. In an update Wednesday, police said she had been found.

Since she's been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.

