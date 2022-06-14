iHeartRadio

Missing 15-year-old girl has been found: Windsor police

Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police are thanking the public for helping find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Yuan Tang was last seen the morning of Monday, June 13 in south Windsor.

She was found on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Missing, Yuan TANG (15 yrs) has been located and is safe. Thank you to the public and media for your attention in this matter and to all those who called in tips.
Case #22-51153

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 14, 2022
