Missing 15-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Yasmine Workman was last seen on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tourangeau. She was possibly wearing grey hooded sweater and grey sweatpants.
She is described as 5'2", 98 lbs., with black shoulder length hair and a nose piercing.
Officers are asking to call police if seen.
