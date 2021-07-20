Missing 15-year-old Ottawa girl possibly seen in Toronto and other Ont. cities

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Avery Dillabough was last seen at around 11 a.m. July 7 in the Heron Road area. Her family is concerned for her safety.

Police said Wednesday in an update that they've received public tips about possible sightings of Avery Dillabough in Barrie, Brockville, Oshawa and Toronto.

Avery is described as a white female, 5-foot-3 (160 cm), weighing 132 lbs (60 kg), with blue eyes, a nostril piercing, and shoulder-length hair that may be dyed purple.

Police did not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anyone with additional information that could help police should contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca