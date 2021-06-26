Missing 16-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: RCMP said she was found safe on he evening of June 26.

Morris RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

RCMP said she was last seen on June 25 at her home in Vita, Man., around 8:00 a.m.

Mounties said her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information as to where she may be is asked to call the Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

NOTE: The photo and details about the girl have been removed, as she is a minor.