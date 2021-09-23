Missing 16-year-old girl from Calgary located safe

The second of two teenage girls reported missing earlier this month – who were believed to be together – has been located safe.

Police issued a plea for help to locate the girls, age 13 and 16, who were last seen on Sept. 3 and Sept. 15 respectively.

The 13-year-old was located on Monday and the 16-year-old early Thursday.

No other information was released. Police thanked members of the public for their assistance.