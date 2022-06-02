OPP say missing 16-year-old girl has been found
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Perth County OPP say 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing, has now been found.
They tweeted Thursday morning that the teen was last seen Wednesday night in Milverton.
No other details have been released.
The 16-year-old who was reported missing from @pertheast earlier today has been located. #PerthOPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.^jj— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 2, 2022
