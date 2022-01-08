Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in north Winnipeg
CTV News Winnipeg Videojournalist
Mason DePatie
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old female.
According to police, Joey Chartrand was last seen on Dec. 25 in Winnipeg's Mountain and McGregor area.
Police describe Chartrand as five-foot-four and 120 pounds with shoulder-length black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
