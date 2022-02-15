Missing 19-year-old found safe: Winnipeg police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Winnipeg police confirmed that a missing 19-year-old has been found safe.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that police said Natalie Josol was last seen early Friday morning in the Richmond West area of Winnipeg.
On Monday morning, police said she was safely located.
