Missing 20-year-old Windsor woman has been located

Windsor police are thanking the public after a missing 20-year-old woman has been found.

Julie Collins, 20, was reported missinging on Tuesday. The report said she was last seen on Monday at 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Goyeau Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say Collins was located.

Julie Collins has been located. Thank you to all who have aided in her safe return.