Missing 20-year-old woman found safe in Ottawa

Ottawa police say a missing 20-year-old woman has been found safe and sound.

The womwn was last seen Wednesday morning in Kanata, and was reported located just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has removed the woman's name and photo from our web stories and social media channels.

