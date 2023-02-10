Missing 20-year-old woman located: Sarnia police

Sarnia police are thanking the public for their help in locating a 20-year-old woman on Friday.

On Friday the Sarnia Police Service asked for the public's help locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported as missing.

Later that day, Sarnia police issued an update and said the missing woman had been located.

'The Sarnia Police Service would like to thank the community for their ongoing assistance with investigations of this nature," the release reads.